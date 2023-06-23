JAP-Hammamet 2023: Prime Minister meets several African ministers of youth and sport

On Tunisia's hosting of the 2nd African Beach Games JAP 2023 in Hammamet (June 23-30), which officially kicked off on Saturday afternoon, Prime Minister Najla Bouden met President of the Association of African National Olympic Committees (ANOCA), Mustapha Berraf, as well as several African ministers of youth and sport at the Government Palace in the Kasbah.

These included the ministers of youth and sport of Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Mrs. Bouden reaffirmed Tunisia's readiness to host this important sporting and cultural event, which embodies the values of Olympism, namely peace, solidarity and brotherhood, and aims to bring people together and strengthen ties between them.

The Prime Minister also affirmed that the organisation of the 2nd African Beach Games in Tunisia reflects the privileged place that Tunisia occupies in the wider sporting, Olympic and African communities.

For their part, the ministers present expressed their satisfaction at the good organisation and the warm welcome they had received. They stressed the importance of this event, which coincides with the celebration of the centenary of the International Olympic Committee.

The 2023 JAP will bring together more than a thousand athletes from 54 African countries in almost 22 disciplines.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse