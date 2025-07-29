JAPTU Ghana Commends IGP and POMAB for Road Security Measures

Accra: The Joint Association of Port Transport Unions (JAPTU) Ghana has engaged the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to address security challenges on the roads. The Union expressed its intent to strengthen partnerships with the Service and remain committed to working closely with various regional commands and security agencies. A statement issued in Accra emphasized the Union’s dedication to collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of drivers, cargo, and commuters.

According to Ghana News Agency, JAPTU, which is the umbrella body of all Transport Associations and Unions operating from the seaports of Ghana, commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Commissioner of Police Christian Tetteh Yohunu, and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) for their strategic approach. The outlined steps include enhanced patrols on hotspots, undercover intelligence operations, and rapid response mechanisms for high-risk trucking routes.

The Police also issued a warning to officers against conduct that causes unnecessary delays in the movement of transit cargo along Ghana’s corridors. The statement suggested these interventions, once implemented, would enhance driver confidence and secure Ghana’s reputation as a reliable trade and transit hub in West Africa.

The engagement marked a significant collaboration between the Ghana Police Service and the trucking sector, focusing on safety and security along critical transit corridors. JAPTU Ghana was encouraged by the IGP’s commitment and POMAB’s assurances to tackle armed attacks and criminal incidents affecting truck drivers, especially on the Tema-Paga, Tema-Hamile, and Tema-Elubo routes.

The dialogue and information exchange highlight the Police Service’s dedication to restoring public trust and protecting the livelihoods within Ghana’s trade supply chains. JAPTU believes that through sustained collaboration, intelligence sharing, and continuous engagement, they can overcome road security challenges and safeguard the future of Ghana’s transport and logistics industry.

Alhaji Shamsu Babayaro, Chairman of JAPTU Ghana, expressed gratitude to the IGP and POMAB for their leadership and hoped that the meeting would lead to concrete actions, lasting change, and greater safety for truck drivers and commuters on Ghana’s roads.