Jelly Toast Launches in India to Simplify Everyday Celebrations

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms, today announced the launch of Jelly Toast in India, a new app designed for shared celebrations and group memories.

From birthdays and weddings to Holi gatherings, college festivals, office outings, concerts, and weekend trips, Jelly Toast creates invites, collects photos, and helps groups relive shared moments in one dedicated space.

Celebrations Are Fragmented

Today’s celebrations live across too many apps.

Plans happen in messaging groups. Photos are shared in social media DMs. Albums sit in personal photo apps. Important moments are buried in chat threads or lost when phones change.

Photos get shared, but the memories stay scattered, and the story of the event often gets lost. Jelly Toast was built to solve this.

Hosts create a celebration in seconds and generate a shareable link for guests to join instantly from their browser, upload photos in real time, and contribute to a living memory stream that evolves throughout the celebration. No download or install is required for guests.

Why This Moment Matters in India

India has one of the most vibrant celebration cultures in the world. Birthdays, festivals, weddings, cricket nights, team outings, and family gatherings happen constantly across cities.

At the same time, consumers expect private and secure tools that are fast, beautiful, and effortless. Organizing event media can be chaotic, and there is no dominant platform designed specifically to bring social events and long-term memory organization together.

Jelly Toast brings simplicity to shared experiences in real time.

Pricing and Availability

Available today, Jelly Toast offers three simple options.

The Free plan supports one event with up to 5GB of storage for seven days and is designed for first-time users or intimate gatherings with close friends and family.

Event Pro is a pay-per-event option supporting 50 to 500 guests, ideal for larger celebrations and small businesses such as freelance event planners.

Memory Saver is a monthly subscription for frequent hosts who want ongoing storage and unlimited events, so their memories are always accessible.

Built on Proven Cloud Foundations

“Jelly Toast is built on the same secure and scalable cloud architecture that powers our global personal cloud platforms,” said Pat Doran, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President at Synchronoss. “We are bringing that reliability and intelligent content organization to everyday celebrations. Our goal is simple. Make it easy for people to gather, share, and keep the moments that matter.”

The platform is optimized for India’s mobile-first environment and engineered to perform reliably across varying network conditions.

A Name That Reflects the Purpose

The name Jelly Toast captures the spirit of the product. Jelly represents spontaneity, sweetness, color, and moments that stick. Toast represents togetherness, comfort, shared meals, and lasting memories. Together, they symbolize turning everyday gatherings into joyful shared experiences. Toast the moments that matter and capture them in Jelly Toast.

India Launch and Expansion

The launch begins in Bangalore, India’s technology and innovation hub. Expansion to Mumbai and Delhi is planned later in 2026. As part of its broader strategy to expand its consumer cloud footprint, Synchronoss plans to explore partnerships and integrations across the events ecosystem.

Jelly Toast is now live at www.jellytoast.app .

