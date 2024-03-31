Jesus’ triumphant victory provides antidotes to world’s challenges – Anglican Archbishop

The Most Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, the Anglican Archbishop of Ghana, says Jesus' triumphant victory over death provides an antidote to the world's prevailing challenges. He said Easter was a moment when Christians were reminded of the seeds of hope that lay inside the call to love in victory. 'It is true that we can easily become overwhelmed when we witness the tragedies that continue to unfold in so many other parts of the world. We might shake our heads in despair as we see more and more homeless individuals living on the streets with no clear answer in sight,' the Archbishop said. Archbishop Ben-Smith, also the Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Church of the Province of West Africa (CPWA), in his 2024 Easter message, said the resurrected Christ provided remedies in addressing some of those prevalent societal issues such as violence and hatred. Anglicans across all the 13 dioceses in Ghana, joined Christians across the world to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after 40 day s of Lent. Archbishop Ben-Smith said the increasing violence in schools and communities raised concerns about the future and that Christians must play crucial roles in shaping a more compassionate and harmonious society. The Archbishop noted that in the face of all of those issues, Christians felt helpless, and said they needed to know that 'Jesus' triumph and victory over the powers of hatred and evil provides a potent antidote to this, inspiring optimism and calling for action.' He explained that by taking Jesus' gospel seriously and living His way, Anglicans and the wider Christian communities could be a powerful force for good and transformation in their larger community. 'We must be a people of hope, a community of service, generosity, and practical assistance to those in need. We must also be a communion of forgiveness, healing, welcome, and hospitality,' he urged Christians, emphasising Paul's faith, hope and love in Corinthians 13:13. He said as some 50 countries across the world, including Ghana , went into elections this year, there was the urgent need to avoid violence and 'let the Spirit guide us in making the correct decisions that will assure victory for Ghana and Ghanaians despite the odds'. 'We are first and foremost God's treasured ones and citizens of a beautiful and blessed country,' the Archbishop of Ghana said. Source: Ghana News Agency