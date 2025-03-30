Journalists Empowered to Report Responsibly on Mental Health, Special Needs Issues

Accra: The Empowering Better Life Foundation (EBLF), a Non-Governmental Organisation committed to advocacy on mental health issues, special learning needs, and ethical leadership development, has empowered journalists on responsible and ethical reportage on mental health and special needs issues. The orientation workshop in Accra was to equip the journalists to generate reports aimed at breaking societal stigma, stereotypes, myths, misconceptions surrounding mental health and special needs matters. It served as a platform to guide media personnel on how to employ appropriate language, words, and terminologies in news story reportage to promote empathy and a culture of inclusivity for individuals living with such conditions.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs Alma Adade-Prempeh, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EBLF, during a media interview, challenged media personnel to initiate more open conversations on such issues to raise awareness and curb marginalisation of persons living with mental health and special needs challenges. She emphasized the importance of cultivating a culture of open conversation to prevent marginalisation, noting, "We don't talk about it much, but mental health really is critical."

Dr Josephine Darko, the Deputy Head of Communication at the Mental Health Authority, during her presentation on the media's role in mental health advocacy and awareness, charged personnel to uphold respect, verify for clarity and understanding, and avoid assumptions and sensationalism in their reportage when it came to mental health issues. She highlighted the importance of respectful language, urging journalists to avoid defining individuals by their conditions.

Dr Darko also advised journalists to be cautious when reporting on sensitive issues such as suicide, to prevent potential negative influences. She explained the concept of suicide contagion, stressing the need for careful reporting to avoid triggering copycat suicides.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, a Journalist and Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, presented on reporting on children with special needs for impact. She encouraged journalists to empower children with special needs and their families through their reportage, highlighting their potentials and talents to drive visible transformation in their lives.