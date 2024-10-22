Judiciary affirms its readiness to swiftly deal with Election-related cases

Ghana Judiciary is poised to promptly deal with all election-related matters brought the courts. 'Ghana's Judiciary is poised to promptly deal with all election-related matter that are brought to the court before, during and after the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. This will be done under the strict guidance of the provisions made in the new Manual on Election Adjudication, the fifth edition.' A statement issued by the Judicial Service of Ghana, Department of Communication has said. Speaking at a dialogue session with a Group of Eminent Persons, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo entreated all to have full confidence in the Judiciary adding 'the Judiciary has its structures in place.' According to the Chief Justice, 'Ghana's Judiciary is a very prepared one, independent and would never do anything to derail the peace of the country.' Group of Eminent Persons from the Christian Council of Ghana, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo together with members of Elections Management Committee of the Judiciary chaired by Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie, a Supreme Court Judge, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A Koranteng, Judicial Secretary, also gave the assurance of dealing with election-related matters swiftly. The Eminent Persons Group (EPG) led by its Co-Chair, Most Rev. Dr Paul K. Boafo, the Immediate Past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, sought audience with the Chief Justice to acquaint themselves with the Judiciary's preparedness towards election 2024. The statement said Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie during the dialogue session highlighted key activities undertaken since the Chief Justice constituted the Election Management Committee in 2023/2024 Legal Year to oversee the Judiciary's preparations towards the 2024 General Elections. Justice Paul Bonnie said the fifth edition of the Manual on Election Adjudication was due to be launched. 'The Committee will soon launch the Manual, conduct intensive training for Superior Court Judges, sensitize the public and continue to engage stakeholders.' He sai d the Elections Management Committee (EMC) of the Judiciary had also hosted and participated in stakeholder engagements aimed at enhancing election adjudication, with specific reference to providing timelines for parliamentary elections disputes. He said the EMC had conducted training to build the capacity of Magistrate and High Court Judges in relation to Regulation 21 (1) of Public Elections. Source: Ghana News Agency