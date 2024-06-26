Justice Ministry to take legal action against those found guilty of defamation

Tunis: The Ministry of Justice said, on Sunday, that it will take legal action against those involved in defamation campaigns targeting state institutions, judicial and administrative officials. It will also prosecute those who spread rumours and distort the reputation of others. In a statement, the Ministry of Justice added that anyone, whether in Tunisia or abroad, found guilty of defamation will be brought to justice. Expressing confidence in the integrity and loyalty of its officials and agents, the Ministry emphasised its commitment to maintaining the prestige of the state and applying the law to everyone without any exception. The Department clarified that this statement comes in response to rumours shared on social media harming the reputation of judges and the Ministry officials. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse