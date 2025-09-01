Kadjebi YEA Director Lauds Community Policing Assistant Graduates

Kadjebi: Mr. Sampson Quarshiga, the Kadjebi District Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has commended 38 young men and women who have successfully graduated as Community Policing Assistants (CPAs) under the Agency’s flagship programme. Speaking at a brief passing-out ceremony, Mr. Quarshiga praised the graduates for their discipline and dedication during training and urged them to justify the State’s investment in their development.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Quarshiga emphasized that the CPA programme was designed to complement the work of the Ghana Police Service in promoting peace, security, and law enforcement at the grassroots level. He reminded the graduates of the importance of serving with honesty, discipline, and neutrality, highlighting the confidence the Agency and the people of Ghana have placed in them.

Mr. Quarshiga further encouraged the graduates to perform their duties without fear or favoritism, stressing the need to uphold the dignity of the uniform and protect the fundamental human rights of citizens. He explained that the CPA module of YEA was not only aimed at supporting national security but also served as a critical avenue for youth employment, providing young Ghanaians with income, work experience, and exposure-key steps in addressing youth unemployment and idleness in communities.

The CPAs will work under the supervision of the Ghana Police Service, ensuring that their duties remain within legal parameters and established policing standards. This collaboration is expected to build public trust and credibility for the programme. Mr. Quarshiga expressed optimism about the potential impact of the new CPAs in reducing crime, enhancing police visibility in the Kadjebi District, and fostering peaceful coexistence.

Some of the graduates expressed gratitude to YEA and pledged to serve diligently in safeguarding lives and property. Beyond Kadjebi, the CPA initiative has gained nationwide traction. Recent reports indicate that the Youth Employment Agency, in partnership with the Ghana Police Service, has trained and graduated about 12,000 Community Protection Assistants for deployment across the country.

The scheme targets young people aged 18 to 35, with recruits serving an initial two-year contract, and the possibility of absorption into the Ghana Police Service based on performance and standards met.