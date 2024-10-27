Kente weaver found dead near home

A man identified as Sena Gomado, believed to be in his early 40s, was found dead at Agbozume, a town in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region. The discovery was made in the early hours of Friday, October 25, with his lifeless body found where a mango tree stood behind his home in Agortorme-Vekorfe, a suburb of Agbozume. Mr Doe Asinyo, the Assembly member of the area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the deceased, Gomado was a father of two, who had been living alone after a divorce with the wife about 15 years ago. He said that further information gathered indicated that the deceased was healthy and did not show any sign of depression or frustration which could have triggered the suicide action. Mr. Kwaku Mahogany Kemavor, a Unit Committee member in the Srohume Electoral Area, who resides in the same village, said that the incident had left the community in shock, as such occurrences were rare in the area. He described the deceased, a local kente weaver, as a cal m and reserved individual, who had no known conflicts or issues with anyone prior to his death. 'His father is from Togo, and he was living here with his mother. Sena was a quiet person, so we're all struggling to understand what led to this,' Mr. Kemavor told the GNA. Another resident, Mr. Godwin Avevor, indicated that the deceased had been acting strangely in recent days. He noted that Sena appeared withdrawn and avoided social interactions, which was unusual for him. According to Mr. Avevor, there had been a previous attempt by Sena to end his life, but the attempt was foiled. 'He didn't seem interested in being around others and had become even more withdrawn recently. We saw some unusual behaviour from him, but we're still in shock and uncertain about what might have been troubling him,' Mr. Avevor shared with GNA. The Police from Agbozume responded to the incident and have since transported the body to the Hossana Morgue in Agbozume for further examination. The authorities are yet to issue an offi cial statement or provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Community members are deeply saddened by the loss and are calling for increased mental health support and awareness within the area. Source: Ghana News Agency