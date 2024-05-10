KFSH&RC Pushes Boundaries with a Year of Achievements Across Three Centres of Excellence

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) has experienced a year of achievements across its three Centres of Excellence—Oncology, Genomics, and Transplantation.

KFSH&RC’s Oncology Centre of Excellence continues to lead the fight against the disease in the Kingdom. This year alone, the centre has treated 25% of all cancer cases in Saudi Arabia, achieving a 50% overall recovery rate and up to 90% recovery in leukemia cases. With almost five decades of service, the centre’s commitment to providing advanced cancer treatments is evident in its adoption of technologies such as CAR T-cell therapy and liquid biopsy, which provide less invasive alternatives to traditional methods, along with extensive bone marrow transplants, and revolutionary techniques like Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC).

Notably, KFSH&RC has achieved a milestone by completing over 100 CAR T-cell therapy procedures, a novel treatment that genetically modifies a patient’s immune cells to fight cancer. This achievement puts it on par with renowned institutions that are also advancing CAR-T cell therapy for various blood cancers and exploring expanded applications through clinical trials and new treatment protocols. Furthermore, the centre’s focus on pediatric oncology boasts a 97% five-year survival rate for renal tumors and a 92% survival rate for acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children.

With rapid advancements in genomic medicine, KFSH&RC is adopting next-generation sequencing technologies into patient care in its Genomic Centre, revolutionizing local and regional approaches to disease management. KFSH&RC’s discovery of the bacterial strain Stenotrophomonas Riyadhensis, facilitated by whole-genome sequencing (WGS) technology, has contributed to our understanding of bacterial antibiotic resistance mechanisms. With 15,698 patient visits and over 5,658 whole genomes completed in 2023, the centre ensures that prevention, diagnosis, and treatment are precise and personalized.

KFSH&RC’s Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence (OTCoE) continues to be the primary contributor to organ transplantation activities in the Kingdom, accounting for 65% of all transplants performed nationally. In 2023, OTCoE performed 1,092 solid organ transplants, including the world’s first fully robotic liver transplant— where doctors employed robotic technology to conduct surgery on both patient and donor — an achievement that places the centre at the forefront of global transplantation practices.

As KFSH&RC continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in medical science, its efforts not only inspire but also significantly impact the global healthcare community, reaffirming its role as a leader in medical innovation and specialized healthcare.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) stands as a leading healthcare institution in the Middle East, envisioned to be the optimal choice for every patient seeking specialized healthcare. The hospital boasts a rich history in the treatment of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, organ transplantation, neurosciences, and genetics.

In 2024, “Brand Finance” ranked King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre as the top academic medical centre in the Middle East and Africa, and among the top 20 globally for the second consecutive year. Additionally, in 2024, it was recognized as one of the leading global healthcare providers by Newsweek magazine.

As part of Saudi Vision 2030, a royal decree was issued on December 21, 2021, to transform the hospital into an independent, non-profit, government-owned entity, paving the way for a comprehensive transformation program aimed at achieving global leadership in healthcare through excellence and innovation.

