Emirati referee Adel Al Naqbi will officiate the game pitting Espérance Sportive de Tunis against Al Ittihad Al Saudi, scheduled for Thursday evening as part of the King Salman Club Cup group A day 1 events.

Assistant referees are Emirati Jassem Abdallah and Ali Rached Mohamed Naimi.

The 4th referee is Qatari Mohamed Al Chamri and the VAR team include Emirati Ammar Ali Al Jounibi and Qatari Said Al Mokla.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse