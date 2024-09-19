Lakeside Estate opens Ghana’s tallest water slide

Lakeside Estate has commissioned its Lakeside Marina Park , the tallest and largest water slide in Ghana for the recreation of residents and visitors to the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region. The 600-square-meter splash pool water park known to be the premier and biggest adult-friendly waterpark in Ghana, has been designed to meet safety and environmental sustainability practices. The park will treat families, professionals, tourists, retirees, and people from all walks of life. It has a self-serve clubhouse, Lakeside Marina Kitchen, conference room with aquarium, and boat-shaped outdoor lounge. Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer, Dr Prince-Joseph Ayiku, said the Park was part of Lakeside's vision to create a community where families could find homes with a lifestyle, one that offered tranquility, security, and a strong sense of belonging. According to him, over the years, 'Lakeside Estate has worked assiduously to bring this vision to life…and today marks another significant milestone in our journey as a real estate company'. He said beyond the fun and excitement, the park also represented the dedication of Lakeside to sustainable development. Hence, it had taken great care to ensure that the Lakeside Marina Water Park integrated seamlessly with the environment. 'Employing eco-friendly practices and maintaining the natural beauty that surrounds us, as our commitment to the environment is unshakable, and we believe that it is our responsibility to build this edifice for future generations to enjoy', Dr Ayiku pointed out. He said that his outfit had trained a team to the highest standards, from park attendant, ticket office, personnel at every attraction to strengthen the safety of the park. Dr Ayiku expressed gratitude to the entire Lakeside Estate team, partners, and all those stakeholders for their contributions to the project. Capt. Salah Kweku Kalmoni, Executive Director of Lakeside Estate, emphasised the importance of preserving safe spaces for the youth and protecting water bodies from pollution. He noted that well-constructed recreational parks could boost domestic tourism. The park features attractions like the Thrilling Jump Slide, Trumpet Slide, and Monster Bucket, with trained staff ensuring safety and security. Lakeside Estate for the fourth time won the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana 'Real Estate Company of the Year Award'. From 2019, the company won the prestigious award for the third consecutive time. Source: Ghana News Agency