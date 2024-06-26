Let us work together to navigate through complex issues – Dr Touray

Accra: Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President, ECOWAS Commission, has called on the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) to work together, particularly in areas like unified stances on African Union matters, aligning positions on continental issues, and mobilising resources. He said this, when done, would promote solidarity, strengthen regional integration efforts, and empower African countries to tackle complex challenges more effectively on a continental scale. The President of the ECOWAS Commission was speaking at the fifth?meeting of the Inter-RECs platform and Chief Executive Officers meeting, which was held in Accra. The Inter RECs platform aims to strengthen the links of solidarity and commercial exchanges between the different economic blocks of Africa, with the goal of promoting the economic and social development of the continent. Dr Touray said it was one year since the historic declaration of the platform because it signified their commitment to foster cooperation between the RECs and to put coordina tion on behalf of their engagements and with the African Union. He said the platform for coordination and collaboration was an ambitious and dynamic mechanism that could leverage the Policy and Strategic Directions that they would be taking into the framework of the European Union Coordination Committee and the Media Coordination meeting. The President of the ECOWAS Commission said it was essential to coordinate their positions and speak with one voice at the African Union level. Dr Touray said it was their intention to stand to learn and benefit more from each other by sharing ideas and best practices, stating that the Commission received a high-level delegation from three RECs. He said during each of these visits, they discussed issues of common interest and shared priorities as well as expressed commitment to further strengthen engagement in areas such as free movement regimes, institutional reforms, and funding models and maritime security. 'We should explore new ways for coordination by leveraging t echnology and enhance communication in our coordination efforts,' 'We hope that our actions today would shape the legacy we leave for future generations, that we should be bold, visionary and unwavering in our pursuit of a smarter Inter-REC coordination,' he added. Madam Veronica Nduva, the Secretary General, East African Community (EAC), said the meeting brought about discussions about funding mechanisms for the missions for peacekeeping, particularly the RECs within the AU. She said it also facilitated discussions regarding opportunities to access the United Nations Peacekeeping Fund, after the December 2023 meeting. 'So, there is an opportunity to access the 75 per cent funding, and for us, that is very critical because as you are aware, peace and security is a very important component of the RECs,' she added. The Secretary General said the website would be a useful tool to showcase their achievements as RECs and the platform to enhance their coordination efforts and would provide key information for more visibility on their regional integration agenda. Source: Ghana News Agency