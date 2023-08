LEXI Captioning Tool Kit (Kit de Ferramentas de Legendagem) com Tecnologia IA da AI-Media Eleva o Nível

ChartWater’s AdEdge Center of Excellence and Calgon Carbon signed an agreement to partner in offering drinking water treatment systems to under-resourced, rural communities. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChartWater™ a division of Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS), and Calgon Carbon Corporation (“Calgon Carbon”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. […]