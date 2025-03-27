LEXI Voice is Coming: AI-Media Releases Groundbreaking AI Voice Translation at NAB 2025

AI-Media Launches LEXI Voice at NAB Show 2025

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media, a global leader in AI-powered language technology and solutions, is set to make a major impact at NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas. From April 6-9, attendees can visit Booth #W1915 to explore AI-Media’s suite of industry-leading AI solutions and get an exclusive first look at its latest innovation in AI-powered voice translation.

The Future of AI Voice Translation – See It First at NAB 2025

AI-Media will release LEXI Voice at NAB Show 2025 – a next-generation AI voice translation technology designed to break language barriers in real time. Built on AI-Media’s flagship LEXI captions – trusted worldwide for their accuracy and scalability – LEXI Voice delivers natural-sounding, low-latency AI voice translations of live audio into multiple languages in real time. Leveraging the latest in speech recognition and synthetic voice technology, LEXI Voice isolates and interprets speaker audio at the source, preserving speaker changes, timing, and tone. With high transcription accuracy, LEXI Voice enables seamless multilingual delivery without the need for human interpreters. It easily integrates into existing broadcast workflows, including SDI and IP environments, and is fully compatible with AI-Media’s Alta and Encoder Pro devices – offering a cost-effective, scalable alternative to traditional voiceover and interpretation models.

“We look forward to attending the NAB Show every year. It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase the latest advancements in AI-powered captioning and translation, and to get feedback from customers. Some of our leading innovations and product developments have come directly from customer feedback at the show, so it has become a very important part of our Product Roadmap planning,” said James Ward, Chief Sales Officer at AI-Media. “This year, we’re unveiling something truly transformative – LEXI Voice, an AI voice translation solution that will redefine how broadcasters and content creators engage global audiences in real time. Like everything else in the LEXI Toolkit, LEXI Voice will be available on iCap and will operate with all of our world leading encoder technology.”

With a long-standing reputation for pioneering AI-driven captioning and translation solutions, AI-Media will be showcasing a range of groundbreaking technologies that help broadcasters, content creators, and media professionals expand their reach and enhance audience engagement. Visitors to the booth can experience:

LEXI – The world’s most advanced AI-powered captioning solution.

– The world’s most advanced AI-powered captioning solution. LEXI Translate – Real-time multilingual captioning for global accessibility.

– Real-time multilingual captioning for global accessibility. SDI & IP Encoders – Seamless captioning integration for broadcast and streaming workflows.

– Seamless captioning integration for broadcast and streaming workflows. Launching – LEXI Voice – The Future of AI Voice Translation

Live Demonstrations – Be the First to Experience the Innovation

Join us at Booth #W1915 for an exclusive live demo of AI-Media’s latest breakthrough:

Monday, April 7 | 3:00 PM PT

Tuesday, April 8 | 10:30 AM PT

For broadcasters and media professionals looking to break language barriers and expand their global audience, AI-Media’s NAB 2025 booth is the place where the future of AI-powered translation and accessibility comes to life. Don’t miss this game-changing reveal!

AI-Media solutions will also be showcased at the AWS Booth (#W1701) and the Synamedia Booth (#W2443), so stop by their booths and see how AI-Media’s partners are utilizing our solutions.

Learn more about AI-Media’s groundbreaking solutions and book a private demonstration by visiting www.ai-media.tv/upcoming-events/. Stay connected and follow us on LinkedIn for exclusive NAB 2025 updates!

About AI-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, AI-Media is a pioneering technology company specialising in AI language and captioning workflow solutions. As a global leader, AI-Media provides high-quality AI-powered live and recorded captioning and translation technology and solutions to a diverse range of customers and markets worldwide. For the first time in February 2024, AI-Media unveiled groundbreaking data showcasing the superiority of its AI captioning product, LEXI, over traditional more expensive human workflows. With deep industry experience and sophisticated AI technology to create solutions which streamline and simplify processes, AI-Media empowers leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies globally to ensure seamless accessibility and inclusivity of their content. AI-Media (ASX: AIM) commenced trading on the ASX on 15 September 2020. Visit AI-MEDIA.TV

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a78d1f68-07c2-4f1e-be51-867fccf61079

