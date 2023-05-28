General

Mahdia: 211 irregular migrants intercepted

Web DeskComments Off on Mahdia: 211 irregular migrants intercepted

Coast Guard units in Mahdia foiled 5 illegal migration operations and intercepted 211 migrants during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

Most of the stopped migrants were from sub-Saharan countries, a source in the local coast guard told TAP.

The Mahdia coastguard also thwarted an irregular migration operation organised by 6 Tunisians and arrested 205 Africans.

The source said during these operations the coastguard confiscated three boat motors used to transport the illegal migrants.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

