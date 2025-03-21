Majority of Women in Ghana Experience Controlling Behavior from Partners: Report

Accra: Sixty-one percent of women who have ever had a husband or intimate partner in Ghana have reported experiencing at least one type of controlling behavior from their current or most recent partner.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Demographic and Health Survey Report (DHS Report 2022) highlights alarming statistics about violence against women in the country. The report reveals that 33% of women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence since the age of 15.

A statement from the UNFPA's Executive Director, Dr. Natalia Kanem, commemorating International Women's Month, underscored the severity of this issue by noting that every 10 minutes a woman or girl dies at the hands of an intimate partner or family member. This stark statistic underscores the lack of progress in combating violence driven by misogyny and discrimination.

In Ghana, the UNFPA is actively working with partners to address gender-based violence, child marriage, and female genital mutilation (FGM). The DHS Report 2022 further indicates that 36% of women have experienced emotional, physical, or sexual violence from their current or most recent partner, with 28% reporting such violence in the past year.

Despite laws against FGM, it remains a significant issue, particularly in rural areas where the prevalence is three times higher than in urban areas. The University of Health and Allied Sciences' 2023 survey found a particularly high incidence of FGM in the Upper East Region, with 5 out of 100 women aged 15-49 undergoing the practice in specific districts.

The UNFPA acknowledges the role of conducive laws and policies in improving gender equality and women's empowerment, including the Affirmative Action Law, Gender Policy, and the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Act. Initiatives like free secondary education and programs encouraging girls in STEM fields are seen as steps forward.

The UNFPA, in collaboration with GPRTU and MTN, launched the "16 Routes: 16 Stations" campaign to raise public awareness against GBV. This initiative involved engaging transport unions across all 16 regions to promote safer public spaces and uphold the dignity of women. The Orange Support Centre provides online counseling support and referrals for survivors of GBV.

The UNFPA remains dedicated to working with partners to uphold women's rights, emphasizing that everyone should have the power to decide when to have children, no woman should lose her life in childbirth, and gender equality must be a priority. The organization calls for collective action to create a future where all women and girls enjoy their rights and are fully empowered.