Manya Krobo Chiefs Launch Festival, Calls for Youth Empowerment

Kpong: The Manya Krobo Traditional Council, led by Nene Sakite II, has launched the 132nd Ngmayem Festival, with renewed calls for youth empowerment, peace, unity, and patriotism as foundations for national progress. The Chief (Konor) emphasized these values as essential to driving social cohesion and sustainable development across Krobo communities.

According to Ghana News Agency, the launch ceremony was held at Ensign Global University in Kpong and featured vibrant cultural displays such as drumming, dancing, exhibitions, and traditional performances that celebrated the Krobo people’s rich heritage. The event drew chiefs, queen mothers, political leaders, clergy, and residents, all adorned in colourful traditional attire.

This year’s celebration, scheduled for October 2, will be on the theme: ‘Celebrating Our Heritage, Building Our Communities with a Purpose.’ It will culminate in a grand durbar of chiefs and people, alongside cultural activities aimed at promoting Krobo customs and strengthening communal bonds.

Speaking on behalf of Nene Sakite II, Okpatakpla Sasraku IV, Divisional Chief of Manya Aklomuase, emphasized the importance of preserving cultural values amid modernization. ‘Ngmayem is more than a celebration, it is a reminder of our heritage and a guide for future generations,’ he said.

Nene Domesiako Odidja, Chairman of the Festival Planning Committee, highlighted the festival’s role in youth development. ‘We are reviving Miss Ngmayem, a cultural pageant that allows young women to showcase Krobo traditions to the world,’ he announced. ‘This festival is not just about celebration; it’s about development and the well-being of our people.’

Nene Odidja expressed concern over the rising drug abuse among the youth and revealed that the Traditional Council was partnering with the Lions Club, Rotary, and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to conduct sensitization campaigns in senior high schools. ‘We must protect our youth. Education is key to preventing drug abuse,’ he said.

Nene Odidja also assured residents and visitors of adequate security during the festivities, noting that the Akuse and Odumase-Krobo Police Commands have pledged full support to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration.

The Ngmayem Festival, meaning ‘eating of the new millet,’ is the most important cultural event of the Krobo people. It commemorates the abundant harvest of millet, a staple that sustained their ancestors during their migration to present-day Ghana. Traditionally observed in the last week of October, the festival symbolizes gratitude, unity, and a renewed commitment to community growth.