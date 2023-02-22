Mark Newton-Jones Joins Gordon Brothers as Senior Managing Director, Head of the U.K. & EMEA

London, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mark Newton-Jones has joined Gordon Brothers, the global advisory and investment firm, as Senior Managing Director, Head of the U.K. and Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), serving as the chief executive for the region.

Based in London, Newton-Jones will lead the continued expansion of the firm’s valuation, disposition and capital services working in partnership with a seasoned team of professionals to provide comprehensive solutions, including lending to, investing in and providing advice, for retail, consumer, commercial, and industrial clients and partners.

Newton-Jones has over 35 years of experience leading, operating and restructuring physical and digital retail brands to transform their approach toward strategy, marketing, design and buying, warehousing and distribution, and property and investment. He also has extensive financial services’ experience having managed the consumer debtor book of retailers and as a member of the board of directors at a neobank.

Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, Newton-Jones was the group chief executive officer of Mothercare plc where he led the retailer’s turnaround into a profitable global business. He was previously CEO of Shop Direct Group and transformed the company from a large-scale, loss-making, brick-and-mortar and catalogue operation to one of the U.K.’s leading digital retail businesses, known today as The Very Group. Newton-Jones spent the earlier part of his career at Next plc where he held various roles in retail operations before becoming the director responsible for its catalogue, taking it online in the late 90s.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark to the Gordon Brothers’ team. His experience in leading companies through transition exemplifies the core of our history and is part of our DNA,” said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer of Gordon Brothers. “Under Mark’s leadership, we look forward to expanding our global footprint to deliver comprehensive, bespoke solutions for our clients and partners throughout our established U.K. and European markets and into new markets in the Middle East and Africa.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Gordon Brothers to lead the continued growth and expansion of the business across multiple territories and partnering with retail, commercial and industrial companies that are looking to grow, consolidate or exit their sectors,” said Newton-Jones. “There is a significant opportunity to build off the solid foundations already in place and partner with organisations through strategic change.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

