Massive turnout at premiere of Lilwin’s? ‘A Country Called Ghana’ movie

On Friday, May 17, 2024, the National Theatre hosted the inaugural premiere of 'A Country Called Ghana', a celebration of the Ghanaian culture and was attended by many people from diverse backgrounds. The National Theatre was packed to the rafters as viewers were captivated by the excitement of one of the most highly anticipated Ghana-Nigeria film collaborations, which did not disappoint. Tourists, musicians, politicians, and other film industry professionals gathered to the site to support famed Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, who portrayed one of the leads in the film. Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, popularly known as 'Awilo Sharp Sharp,' Paa George, and Sweet Mimi, were exciting characters in the movie. The movie placed a special focus on the need for Ghanaians to preserve special artefacts that showcase our culture and not sell them out, regardless of the price being offered. The two-hour movie also delivered some hilarious moments, with Lilwin delivering some fascinating English language skills. There was excitement after the premiere of the movie, with the likes of Guru, DopeNation, and Lilwin delivering a brief musical performance for the audiences. The second premiere of 'A Country Called Ghana' will be at the KNUST CCB Auditorium in Kumasi on May 25, while the last premiere will happen at the Eubsett Hotel in Sunyani on June 1, 2024. Source: Ghana News Agency