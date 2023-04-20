Sports

MCE seeks clearance to host lower division matches at Nana Agyemang Badu Park

Web DeskComments Off on MCE seeks clearance to host lower division matches at Nana Agyemang Badu Park

Mr. Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Municipal Chief Executives has asked the Dormaa Football Association to seek the consent of the management of the Nana Agyemang Badu II Sports Stadium for division one and two football matches.

He appealed to them to discuss and collaborate with the executives of Aduana FC to explore the possibility of using the stadium, adding that the Dormaahene had invested so much in the stadium.

“I’m not so deep in football, but I don’t joke with wearing my Aduana and Manchester United jerseys. I am committed to the development of sports,” he added.

An assembly member at the first ordinary meeting of the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly had complained about the lack of match venues for lower division teams.

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers, nananom, assembly members, traders association, heads of department.

Mr. Ouattara added that the youth resource centre in the Municipality had not been handed over to the Assembly for use, hence the need to explore other avenues.

The division two, three and colts teams, in Dormaa Ahenkro have suspended their league due to the lack of match venues.

Only four out of the 10 second division teams are currently using a park at Antwirifo, a suburb of the Municipality.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

