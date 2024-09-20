Media advised not to use their platforms to disseminate fake news

Mr. Abraham Segenye, Project officer of Action for Sustainable Development (ASUDEV), a non-government organisationn NGO, has appealed to politicians to desist from vote buying to ensure the electorate voted with clear conscience. He said it was important for political parties to campaign on their manifestos and issues based other than using money and other material gifts to for votes. Mr. Segenye also advised the media to be circumspect in their reportage as well as controlling polititian from engaging in politics of insults on media platforms and must desist from spreading fake news. Mr. Abraham Segenye said this during an inter-party dialogue committee (IPDC) meeting organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to sensitize stakeholders on the prevention and containment of violent extremism in the Northern part of Ghana. He spoke on vote buying, Mis/disinformation or fake news, religion and ethnic tolerance and electoral violence. He said vote buying underminined democratic principl es, favours wealthy candidates, disenfranchising vulnerable groups, encouraging corruption, undermining accountability, eroding trust in institutions and threatening democratic stability. He called for the promotion of media literacy, fact-checking, and critical thinking, as well as implementing measures to combat fake news, such as regulation and platform accountability. Mr. Hussein Elyasu, the Sisalla East Municipal Director of the NCCE bemoaned the pervasive practice of vote buying in the municipality in the 2020 general elections and 2023 District Level Elections (DLEs). Mr. Elyasu expressed worry about the smear campaign of political actors against their opponents by engaging in misinformation and urged the media not to allow their platforms to be used to disseminate fake news. He said their expectations were met since the representatives made meaningful contributions and pledged to engage in a peaceful election with ideas and not insults. He said the NCCE office was faced with several challenges an d mentioned lack of a vehicle and other logistics as some of the problems. Rev. James Awini, the chairman of the IPDC and Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, entreated the committee members to work diligently to promote peace in the municipality. He said the 2024 elections looked scary but with good understanding and cooperation among members, all challenges could be surmounted. The European Union (EU) funded the NCCE to organize the meeting in Tumu with youth and women groups, Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs), political parties, security agencies, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the media taking part. The meeting is on Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) as part of objective to prevent and contain violent extremism and terrorism through the promotion of social cohesion, peace and tolerance in the five (5) Northern Regions of Ghana. Source: Ghana News Agency