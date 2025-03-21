Media Must Advocate Against Proliferation of Illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons

Kumasi: The media is a critical stakeholder in advocacy and the fight against the proliferation of illicit small arms, light weapons, ammunition, and explosives in Ghana. It is, therefore, important for media practitioners to get a firm understanding of the effects of the proliferation of illicit small arms and strengthen advocacy in the fight against small arms and light weapons, which are often used to commit crimes in society. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Ken Kinney, President of West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA)-Ghana, who made the call, said parts of Ghana, including the Ashanti region, had experienced the devastating effects of explosives, and there were ongoing violent conflicts in northern Ghana and other parts of the West Africa region. These, he said, had been fueled by easy access to small arms, ammunition, and explosives; an indication of a poor arms governance regime and 'the earlier regulations were made, the safer it would be for everyone'. Mr. Kinney was speaking at a Media Engagement in Ashanti Region on Ghana Arms Bill, 2023 in Kumasi. The programme, put together by WAANSA Ghana and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund Project, brought together about 30 media men and women from the Ashanti Region. The workshop aimed to enhance media awareness, promote responsible reporting practices, and support efforts towards the passage of the Bill, equipping media personnel with skills to understand the national small arms and light weapons legislation, policies and regulations, as well as existing international, regional and sub-regional instruments among others. The United Nations estimates that of the 875 million small arms circulating in the world, 100 million are found in Africa. Small arms and light weapons, therefore, remain the primary weapons of intra and inter-communal feuds, local wars, armed insurrections, armed rebel activities, and terrorism throughout Africa. In West Africa alone, there are about eight million small arms and l ight weapons. About 40 percent are estimated to be in civilian hands, and the uncontrolled movement of small arms and light weapons has exacerbated conflicts and brought destruction, untold hardship, poverty, and underdevelopment. Mr. Kinney said to bring good governance into the arms, ammunition, and explosives sector, once upon the time, the government of Ghana started certain processes such as the setting up of National Small Arms Commission by Act 736 of 2007 but has not been given full powers as a regulator. Ghana signed on to international conventions to control illicit arms notably the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons and the Trade Treaty, but these are yet to find their expression in our domestic laws, he indicated. He said currently, a comprehensive solution had been produced by stakeholders to take care of all the gaps in the arms governance, which is the Arms Bill, 2023 and yet to be passed into Law. Mr. Kinney indicated that these among other things, were why the media needed to be fully involved in this urgent advocacy for the passage of the Arms Bill, 2023 into Law. Mr. Francis Ameyibor, WAANSA Ghana/UNDP SALIENT Project Coordinator, noted that empowering media and enhancing accountability in reportage of small arms and light weapons was a crucial step towards promoting peace and security. He said through collaborative actions; we could promote responsible and accurate reporting to create a more peaceful and secure world.