MFWA Calls for Government Action Against Tech Firms Enabling Misinformation

Accra: The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has called on the government to take decisive measures against technology firms and media houses that permit their platforms to be used for the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and divisive narratives. According to Ghana News Agency, the MFWA also recommended that media organizations, political parties, civil society, and community-based organizations empower citizens with knowledge and technological skills to identify fake content. This initiative is aimed at reducing the proliferation of half-truths and misrepresentations through various media outlets. These recommendations were part of an MFWA study that examined misinformation and disinformation, hate speech, and polarized narratives in Ghana. Launched in Accra, the study revealed that the dissemination of half-truths and fabrications is prevalent in the country, largely propagated by political actors, media, and influencers. The study pointed out that social media is a fundamental tool for sp reading misinformation and disinformation, and noted that mainstream media with political affiliations are also implicated in broadcasting hate speech and false information. It highlighted the lack of awareness or knowledge of ethical codes among media houses, with some owners benefiting from unprofessional conduct. The report found that the spread of hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation peaks during general elections and is sometimes exploited by foreign interests to influence decisions in Africa. Misinformation and disinformation were categorized into political, religious, economic, and scientific categories in the study. It noted that some journalists do not verify information before publishing it. Economic disinformation has become more common in Ghana due to efforts to transition to a cashless economy, while religious disinformation exacerbates existing tensions. Political disinformation is particularly rampant during elections. In response, the Foundation advocated for community outreach a nd sensitization on the harmful effects of misinformation and disinformation. It also emphasized the need for establishing fact-checking desks in newsrooms to promote fact-based reporting. The MFWA urged key actors, including political parties, peace institutions, regulatory bodies, media organizations, civil society organizations, and religious groups, to intensify educational and socialization programs, especially targeting the youth who are most vulnerable. The Foundation also encouraged the formation of networks against misinformation, disinformation, polarization, and hate speech, both within countries and at the regional level. It called for regulatory measures for technological firms and social media platforms to flag harmful content before it reaches the public. Ms. Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), noted that social media algorithms prioritize engagement over accuracy, thus amplifying falsehoods and complicating the distinction between truth and lies . She emphasized the need for a balance between free speech and the responsibility of governments, tech companies, and civil society to curb misinformation. Mr. Hooman Nouruzi, Head of the Political and Governance Team at the British High Commission, highlighted the UK Government's commitment to strengthening governance and democracy in Ghana. He stressed the importance of tackling misinformation and disinformation to safeguard and deepen Ghana's democracy. Nouruzi underscored the vital role of an independent and credible media in fostering public trust and urged journalists, social media influencers, and political actors to act as agents of change.