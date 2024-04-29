Minibus accident claims one life near Grootfontein

A 38-year-old man died instantly on Sunday after a 16-seater minibus he was traveling in overturned and rolled several times on the B8 road between Mururani and Grootfontein. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha informed Nampa on Monday that the accident occurred approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Grootfontein at about 15h30 on Sunday afternoon. 'It is alleged a 30-year-old male driver lost control over the minibus, after its left rear tyre burst, causing it to overturn,' said Mbeha. The bus was driving from Rundu towards Grootfontein at the time of the accident. Fourteen other occupants including the driver survived the accident with slight to serious injuries, and were taken to the Grootfontein State Hospital on the same day, said the police officer. The deceased is yet to be identified, and a culpable homicide charge was registered at the Maroelaboom Police Station against the driver. Police investigations into the matter continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency