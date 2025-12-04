Minimum Deposit Casinos Warns: New U.S. Wallet Rules Could Force Online Casinos to Adopt Expensive Bank-Grade Payments

WATERFORD, Ireland, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), a division of the OneTwenty Group, has released new analysis on how upcoming federal oversight of non-bank digital wallets may significantly reshape the cost structure of online casino payments.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently finalized a rule to supervise large fintech wallet providers—those processing over 50 million transactions annually. The regulation brings major players under direct federal scrutiny for data security, fraud protections, and error resolution, placing them on par with traditional banks.

“The CFPB’s push for non-bank payment transparency is necessary, but it has a clear downstream effect on digital commerce,” said an MDC spokesperson. “For the casino industry, this signals the end of easy, low-cost third-party payment rails. Operators who don’t invest in transparent, bank-grade Account-to-Account (A2A) solutions now will soon face rising compliance costs. The player will feel this through either slower withdrawals or stricter verification processes.”

While the rule was subject to a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution in May, MDC notes that the debate permanently altered industry expectations. The CFPB’s stated intent to pursue further protections has already prompted wallet providers to tighten internal risk protocols—raising operational costs across the chain.

“Most players won’t see a new fee in bold text,” the MDC spokesperson added. “But there is a hidden cost curve forming. Payment processors must upgrade infrastructure, and those expenses will trickle down. Low-deposit platforms especially need to prepare for this.”

MDC’s report highlights the shift toward open-banking-powered A2A solutions as one of the most effective responses. By reducing intermediaries and increasing transaction auditability, these tools help platforms meet growing compliance demands without compromising user experience.

About MDC

Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), a division of the OneTwenty Group, is a trusted global portal that advocates for transparent, licensed, and regulatorily compliant online casino experiences. MDC focuses on reviewing and recommending platforms that adhere to the highest standards of KYC, responsible gaming, and secure payment processing, guiding players toward safe and regulated low-deposit options.

Contact Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001142570