Minister of Foreign Affairs holds phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, on Friday, had a phone call with Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, to congratulate him on his reappointment as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The call was an opportunity for the two Ministers to review the fraternal ties and long-standing relations between the two countries and the two peoples, and to underline the importance of giving fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation by enriching it and extending it to new and promising areas.

In this context, the importance of organising bilateral events, exchanging visits between senior officials and further intensifying consultation and coordination between the two countries on current regional and international issues was emphasized.

The Minister thanked his Kuwaiti counterpart for the invitation to visit Kuwait and expressed his willingness to do so in the coming period.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse