National

Minister of Foreign Affairs holds phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart

Web DeskComments Off on Minister of Foreign Affairs holds phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, on Friday, had a phone call with Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, to congratulate him on his reappointment as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The call was an opportunity for the two Ministers to review the fraternal ties and long-standing relations between the two countries and the two peoples, and to underline the importance of giving fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation by enriching it and extending it to new and promising areas.

In this context, the importance of organising bilateral events, exchanging visits between senior officials and further intensifying consultation and coordination between the two countries on current regional and international issues was emphasized.

The Minister thanked his Kuwaiti counterpart for the invitation to visit Kuwait and expressed his willingness to do so in the coming period.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
National Politics

National Salvation Front calls for release of “political prisoners”

Web Desk

The National Salvation Front called for the immediate release of “political detainees” and an end to the “unjust” legal proceedings against them.In a statement Monday, the Front warned against the “instrumentalisation of the judiciary and security app…
National

Blinken Visits Senegal to Reaffirm Partnership

Web Desk

On the last day of a trip to Africa to bolster U.S. influence on a continent that receives much of its foreign aid from U.S. rival China, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. efforts to strengthen alliances in Africa must be evaluated on re…
National

Beitbridge fence builders will forfeit their profits, says Special Tribunal

Published by TDPel Media The Special Tribunal on Tuesday ordered that the two companies the public works department appointed to build the Beitbridge border fence in 2020 should forfeit their profits. The tribunal dismissed an application by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that Caledon River and Profteam repay the amounts of R21.8m and R1.8m respectively […]