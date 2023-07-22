General

Ministerial working session focuses on Djerba’s inclusion on UNESCO’s World Heritage List

Ministerial working session focuses on Djerba's inclusion on UNESCO's World Heritage List

The inclusion of the Island of Djerba on UNESCO's World Heritage List was the focus of a ministerial working session chaired yesterday, Friday, by Prime Minister Najla Bouden. Minister of Cultural Affairs Hayet Guettat Guermazi made a detailed presentation on the issue, highlighting the specific features of Djerba that would make it eligible for inclusion. She also outlined the main recommendations issued by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). A task force comprising representatives of the relevant ministries will be set up to draw up the measures needed to implement these recommendations in order to guarantee Djerba every chance of being included on the World Heritage List, in time for the 45th enlarged session of the World Heritage Committee, scheduled to be held in Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) on September 10-25, 2023.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique

