Ministry of Health mourns death of doctor Jed Henchiri

Tunis: The Ministry of Health has mourned the death of Jed Henchiri, a doctor and former president of the Tunisian Association of Young Doctors, which occurred on Friday evening in his home in Sfax. The Public Prosecutor's Office of the Sfax 1 Court of First Instance has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late Dr Jed Henchiri, in accordance with Article 31 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Dr Jed Henchiri, 37, is native of Oum Larayes, Gafsa gouvernorate. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse