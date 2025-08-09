MTN Ghana Mourns Victims of Helicopter Crash, Urges Responsible Image Sharing

Accra: MTN Ghana has expressed profound sorrow following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister for Defence; Dr. Alhaji Murtala Muhammed, the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, along with six other individuals.

According to Ghana News Agency, the six individuals were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Former NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Obuasi East Constituency, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

In a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Madam Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications, MTN Ghana extended its deepest condolences to President John Dramani Mahama for the tragic incident.

The telecommunication service provider also expressed its condolences to the Government and People of Ghana, the bereaved families, and loved ones of those who perished in the incident.

Mr. Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Ghana, appealed to all to honor the memories of the departed with dignity and to use their social media platforms to promote messages of hope, solidarity, and compassion.

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace,” he added.