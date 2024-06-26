MTN Ghana supports Ohum Festival celebration

MTN Ghana, has donated GHC10,000, drinks, hampers and GHC1,000 airtime to support the celebration of Ohum Festival at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region. The gesture was to reaffirm their relationship with the traditional authorities and lend their support to the people of Tafo. At a ceremony to present the items to the Chiefs, Mr Ransford Gyan, South East Business District Area Sales Manager said MTN had supported the celebration of the Ohum Festival for the past 17 years and it formed part of their quest to better the lives of their cherished customers. He said the Ohumkan festival was an asset to the Akyems and the country as a whole, adding that, it was a celebration of culture, unity, thanksgiving to promote economic growth. He was hopeful through the festival MTN Ghana would be able to strengthen their relationship with their customers in this area and help resolve some of the customer issues. 'In addition, we seek an opportunity to do some education on Momo fraud. We all have to help educate our che rished customers on the benefits of keeping their phones and wallets safe,' Mr Gyan added. He explained that the MTN Ghana Foundation team was in the Eastern region to interview women, youth and differently abled persons under its Enterprise support initiative program that seeks to support the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), bridge the unemployment gap, bolster economic empowerment, foster innovation, spur social impact and boost export promotion. He said under the initiative selected micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) beneficiaries would be trained and given seed capital to support their business. Mr Gyan added that selected beneficiaries would be provided with training, business development support, technical assistance and seed funding of up to GHC20,000 each. He therefore promised their continuous support of the Ohum Festival and called on the youth to partake in their newly introduced initiative to help reduce unemployment in the area. Osaberima Adusei Peasah IV, Chie f of Akyem Tafo lauded MTN Ghana for their yearly support to the celebration of the Ohum Festival and called on the natives to also come to their support. Source: Ghana News Agency