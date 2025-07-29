NADMO Engages Azizanya Community on National Drowning Prevention Day

Azizanya: The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has engaged the residents of the Azizanya community in Ada to mark the National Drowning Prevention Day and educate the public on water safety precautions.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Mrs Bertha Kusimi, the Director of the Geological and Radiological Department at NADMO, emphasized that the National Drowning Prevention Day aimed to raise awareness about drowning cases and educate people on water safety. She highlighted a study by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) that reported 1,320 drowning deaths in 52 districts across Ghana between 2019 and 2021.

The study revealed that children under five and young adults aged 20 to 34 were at higher risk, with most drowning incidents occurring at river bodies rather than the sea. Dr Kusimi explained that communities living near rivers frequently interact with these water bodies for daily activities, increasing their exposure to drowning risks.

She identified poor judgement, alcohol and drug use, and overloaded boats as the primary causes of drowning. Dr Kusimi urged residents to teach their children how to swim to improve their chances of survival if a boat capsizes. Additionally, she advised against overloading boats and stressed the importance of wearing life jackets.

In line with the theme “Your Story Can Save a Life,” residents who had experienced drowning incidents shared their stories. Mr Ahmed-Rufai Afarahim Aggudey, Deputy Director of NADMO, presented life jackets to the community and encouraged learning from each other’s experiences.

In an interview, Mr Aggudey mentioned that the National Drowning Prevention Day serves as an opportunity for NADMO to raise awareness and train individuals as lifeguards, especially before the Asafotufiami festival. He emphasized the responsibility to ensure sufficient life jackets and lifeguards to safeguard both visitors and residents during the festival.

Mr Denise Adjannor Nartey, Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO, stated plans to deploy lifeguards to the community, ensuring those swimming or crossing the river wear life jackets. He added that NADMO would collaborate with the Ghana Ambulance Service and other institutions to enhance safety measures.

Nene Narh Nartey Azago III, Chief of Azizanya, expressed gratitude to NADMO for the educational initiative. He pledged to work with other chiefs to continually remind residents about water safety precautions through town hall meetings. He also appealed to institutions and individuals to support the community with life jackets ahead of the festival to ensure swimmer safety.