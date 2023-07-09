General

NamPol holds campaign against drug use at Otjiwarongo

Web DeskComments Off on NamPol holds campaign against drug use at Otjiwarongo

The ‘No to drugs’ national police campaign, successfully took place at Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region on Saturday.

The campaign aimed at creating public awareness on the dangers and consequences of drug use was jointly organised by the Otjozondjupa and Khomas regional Namibian Police Force (NamPol) officers as a community outreach programme on drug law enforcement.

The event which started with a street procession was held at the DRC informal settlement sports field under the theme 'Cleaning Otjiwarongo from illegal substances'.

In a speech read on his behalf, NamPol Inspector-General, Lieutanant-General Joseph Shikongo said the youth of the country should join the efforts of the police in the fight against drug trafficking, distribution and selling in order to make the country peaceful and safe.

Shikongo said as of January to June this year, about 77 suspects were arrested in connection with drug-related crimes in the Otjozondjupa Region on charges of possession and/or use of cannabis, mandrax, cocaine powder and crack cocaine.

He stated that out of the 77 suspects who were arrested, 71 are men and six were women.

“Countrywide in June alone this year, a total of 153 suspects were arrested for dealing in the same drugs which carried an estimated value of more than N.dollars 617 000,” he said.

Of the 153 suspects, 148 were Namibians, three Zambians, and one each from Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Several residents of Otjiwarongo called for more similar public awareness activities on drug use, saying the substances are destroying households, marriages and the future of their school-going children, sisters and brothers.

Otjozondjupa Governor, James Uerikua and Otjiwarongo Constituency councillor, Marlayn Mbakera also attended the event.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Canada responds to hunger in greater Horn of Africa region

User1

The Horn of Africa is experiencing its worst drought in more than 4 decades, and Canada is extremely concerned about the drought’s impact on vulnerable populations already struggling as a result of poverty, insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 to 2022 drought has now surpassed the horrific droughts in 2010 to 2011 and 2016 […]
General

Migration along the Eastern Corridor, Report 31 | as of 30 September 2022

User1

The Horn of Africa and Yemen is one of the busiest and riskiest migration corridors in the world travelled by hundreds of thousands of migrants, the majority of whom travel in an irregular manner, often relying on smugglers to facilitate movement along the Eastern Route. This regional report provides monthly updates on the complex migratory […]
General

UN Concerned About Minority Group Discrimination in Benin, Zimbabwe

Web Desk

A U.N. monitoring committee is urging Benin and Zimbabwe to address alleged discrimination against minority and marginalized groups in their countries. The committee released findings this week on progress in seven countries whose records were under re…