Nana Kobena Nketsiah V Commends MTN for Promoting Festivals

Accra: Nana Kobena Nketsiah V, Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, has applauded MTN’s unique role in entrenching the celebration of festivals in Ghana. The MTN’s continual support had not only allowed for the yearly celebrations of festivals across the country but also a means to build the cultural heritage and unite citizens for development.

According to Ghana News Agency, Nana Kobena Nketsiah expressed his gratitude when the company donated a cheque of GHc30,000 and GHc 2,000 worth of airtime and a hamper of assorted drinks to the paramountcy to support this year’s celebration of the Kuntum festival. Nana Nketsiah noted MTN’s involvement in supporting other festivals, such as the Bakatue Festival in the Central Region, highlighting the company’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

He thanked the company for their support in this year’s Kuntum festival, emphasizing that, without MTN’s assistance, a football competition, planned as part of the celebration, might have been cancelled. Nana Nketsiah urged MTN to continue improving its services to satisfy the majority of its customers.

Mr. Prince Owusu Nyarko, the Senior Manager of MTN for the Western and Central Regions, stated that the company’s support for festivals aims to deepen social cohesion and development. He emphasized MTN’s belief in the culture of the people, aligning with its identity as an African company.

The Kuntum festival’s celebration will feature a variety of activities including a candlelight procession, a program called ‘By the Fire Side’ that combines storytelling with music, indoor games, a health walk, and a thanksgiving service.