NCCE engages interfaith groups on peaceful elections at Nabdam

As part of efforts to foster peaceful elections, the Nabdam District Office of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has organised an interfaith engagement with Christians and Muslims in the district. The engagement involved five executives of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) and NCCE staff who actively participated in discussions with a total of 12 groups, including three youth groups, one women's group, three Muslim organisations, and five churches at separate meetings in different communities. Mr. Joachim Elbazer, the Nabdam District Director of the NCCE, speaking at the meetings, urged the participants to take active part in ensuring there was peace before, during, and after the elections. He noted that faith organisations inherently reject violence, and therefore had a crucial role in fostering a sense of unity and understanding within the broader community and called on them to help champion peace ahead of the elections. Mr. Elbazer emphasised that the monetization of politics and the spread of fake news driven by technology and aided by artificial intelligence had the tendency to disrupt the democratic principles of the country and urged them to desist from engaging in such activities and champion peace. Mr. Tiwol Emmanuel, the Chairman of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee, addressing Christians at Fountain Gate Chapel at Zanlerigu in the Nabdam district, on the importance of peaceful elections, urged them to be cautious of politicians who attempt to sway their voting decisions with financial incentives. He said it was important that they maintained self-integrity and make informed decisions in the electoral process to elect their leaders so that they would be able to hold them accountable. At the Nangodi Mosque, Mr. Scort Made, a Civic Education Officer, urged the Muslim leaders and community members to advocate for a harmonious electoral atmosphere. He underscored the need for collaboration among different faiths to ensure a peaceful and democratic process. Madam Fati Moh ammed, Deputy District Director of the NCCE, emphasised the importance of religious tolerance and respect for different faith-based organisations, adding that would ensure harmony and enable them to coexist peacefully. She highlighted that the stakes in the elections were high given the interest of all political parties to capture political power, and as faith organisations, it was important they advocated for peace in the country for sustainable development. Source: Ghana News Agency