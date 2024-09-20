NCCE holds second phase of IPDC meeting at Kumbungu

The Kumbungu District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting aimed at fostering peace. The meeting marked the beginning of the second phase of the European Union-sponsored Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) in the Northern Regions of Ghana project. It sought to educate the youth on upholding peace before, during and after the general election in December. The meeting, which was themed: 'Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved', also focused on addressing the causes of violent extremism, and strategies for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections. It was attended by various stakeholders including representatives of the Electoral Commission (EC), Ghana Police Service, Small Arms Commission, political parties, religious leaders and youth groups. Discussions focused on issues of monitoring violent extremism, identifying indicators of youth radicalisation and mediating local conflicts. Madam Janet Ameseya, Kumbungu District Director of NCCE, addressing participants at the event at Kumbungu, said the initiative had come at a crucial moment when the country approached the 2024 general election, emphasising the need for peace and tolerance amidst rising threats of violent extremism and vigilantism. She highlighted Ghana's pride in conducting eight consecutive peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections saying there was a need to safeguard such a legacy. She stated that the increasing risk of violent extremism posed a significant challenge to the country's stability and security. She said: 'The upcoming elections demanded a proactive and vigilant approach to ensure our democracy remains intact.' Madam Ameseya called for collaboration among all stakeholders, particularly political party representatives, to effectively tackle the threats posed by extremism and terrorism. She urged participants to commit to addressing pressing issues that included political financing, disinformation as well as elec toral violence. She said: 'I am confident that with our collective wisdom and dedication, we will make meaningful progress in countering the threats we face and ensure a safe environment for all Ghanaians.' Superintendent David Nyuah, Kumbungu District Police Commander, who chaired the occasion, emphasised the importance of engaging the youth in such programmes. He highlighted that conflicts, often driven by disenfranchised youth, posed a significant threat to national development. He said the impact of conflicts was devastating and referred to the Liberian civil war and its repercussions on Ghana including the influx of approximately 250,000 Liberian refugees and the loss of over 2.5 million lives. Mr. Rahim Muntaka, a representative of the Small Arms Commission, made a presentation on the regulations surrounding small arms ownership and usage in Ghana. He stated that while civilians could own small arms, they must adhere to legal requirements. Ms. Bashira Fuseini, Kumbungu District Director, EC, who addressed the participants on the importance of a transparent election process, encouraged residents to actively participate in all electoral processes. She cautioned against allowing politicians to incite the population to violence, urging the youth to resist being swayed by minor incentives. She called on political parties to appoint educated representatives to facilitate better engagement and understanding of political issues. Source: Ghana News Agency