NDC National Chairman takes reset Ghana agenda to Western North

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that the establishment of Women's Development Bank and the 24-Hour Economy policies is to help women to improve upon their businesses and trade. He said the policies by former President John Dramani Mahama were well planned, which the NDC intended to pursue under its Reset Ghana agenda when voted into office in the December 7 polls. Mr Nketia said this when he visited some selected communities within Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency to explain to them the urgency to Reset Ghana and together 'build the Ghana we want.' Some of the communities visited were Chirano, Tanoso, Sefwi Asawinso 'A' and Humjibre. The NDC National Chairman implored the people to re-elect John Mahama as the next President of Ghana and Mr Bright Asamoah Brefo as Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai for economic growth and total transformation. Mr Nketia also encouraged NDC supporters to join hands to d emonstrate against the Electoral Commission to demand a credible voters register on Tuesday, September, 17. Mr Michael Aidoo, the Western North NDC Regional Chairman, pleaded with the electorate to consider voting for the NDC on December 7 to help alleviate the plight of the citizenry from the current hardship and difficulties. Source: Ghana News Agency