NDC PC donates items to Muslims in Assin Central Constituency

Mr Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate hopeful in the Assin Central Constituency, has donated food items and beverages to the Muslim community and some educational institutions in the Assin Fosu Municipality.

The items include 30 bags of sugar, 30 cartons of milk, 30 cartons of Milo, and boxes of Lipton among others provide Muslims with food items as they fast in the Holy month of Ramadan.

.

Alhaji Baba Gariba, Constituency Chairman of NDC donated the items on behalf of Mr Migyimah.

He urged the Muslim community to pray for the welfare of the country and the NDC party.

While acknowledging the importance of Ramadan and its significance to the peace and development of the country, he called on all to observe the period as such and imbibe the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

He appealed to the youth to be tolerant of each other and charged them to channel their energies into community development activities.

Abdulai Mohammed Yelwa, Deputy Chief Imam of the AI- Sunnah Weljamet Mosque, who received the items, prayed for Allah’s protection for him as he embarked on his ambition.

The deputy chief Imam said the items would be distributed across all mosques in the municipality and educational institutions.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, observed with fasting and prayers by all Muslim faithful around the world to commemorate Prophet Mohammed’s receiving of the Holy Quran.

Source: Ghana News Agency