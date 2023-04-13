General

NDC PC donates items to Muslims in Assin Central Constituency

Web DeskComments Off on NDC PC donates items to Muslims in Assin Central Constituency

Mr Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate hopeful in the Assin Central Constituency, has donated food items and beverages to the Muslim community and some educational institutions in the Assin Fosu Municipality.

The items include 30 bags of sugar, 30 cartons of milk, 30 cartons of Milo, and boxes of Lipton among others provide Muslims with food items as they fast in the Holy month of Ramadan.

.

Alhaji Baba Gariba, Constituency Chairman of NDC donated the items on behalf of Mr Migyimah.

He urged the Muslim community to pray for the welfare of the country and the NDC party.

While acknowledging the importance of Ramadan and its significance to the peace and development of the country, he called on all to observe the period as such and imbibe the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

He appealed to the youth to be tolerant of each other and charged them to channel their energies into community development activities.

Abdulai Mohammed Yelwa, Deputy Chief Imam of the AI- Sunnah Weljamet Mosque, who received the items, prayed for Allah’s protection for him as he embarked on his ambition.

The deputy chief Imam said the items would be distributed across all mosques in the municipality and educational institutions.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, observed with fasting and prayers by all Muslim faithful around the world to commemorate Prophet Mohammed’s receiving of the Holy Quran.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Zimbabwe’s Measles Outbreak Claims Nearly 700 Lives

Web Desk

Zimbabwe is struggling to contain a measles outbreak that has killed nearly 700 people, most of them children and young people.Zimbabwe’s government said Tuesday thousands of people have been infected with measles since an April outbreak and 698 people…
General

Donors making a difference: in the lives of children

Web Desk

This week’s feature shows some of the ways that contributions to WHO are helping save the lives of children, from those caught in an historic drought in the Horn of Africa to those fleeing war in Ukraine.Read also about the battle to end pediatric HIV,…
General

Kenya’s Environmental Activists Welcome US Support on Plastic Pact

Web Desk

Kenya’s environmental activists are welcoming U.S. support for a global pact to combat plastic pollution in the oceans. Meanwhile, a community-based initiative is doing its part by collecting and recycling plastic washed up on Kenya’s beaches, where pe…