NDC Running Mate reaffirms commitment to empower market women economically

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC Running Mate, has given a strong indication that the next NDC government will boost the economic empowerment of market women in the country. She said the NDC government had always respected and recognised the efforts of women and would continue to build modern markets for women to trade. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was addressing a thunderous crowd of market women and NDC party supporters at the Aiyinasi market square in the Ellembelle District. It formed part of a three-day phase two of her campaign tour of the Western Region. She said the next NDC government would empower market women through the 24-hour economy proposed programme, upgrading the Aiyinasi market to modern standards and give out soft loans to market women to boost trading activities. She also reiterated NDC's intention to establish the Women's Development Bank, an Apprenticeship training programme for the youth and the 'Big Push' initiatives to create employment avenues for Ghanaians. Prof. Opoku-A gyemang touted former President John Dramani Mahama's record of accomplishment in infrastructural development in the health sector, roads, market structures and classroom blocks. She recalled that the last NDC government witnessed quality education delivery 'with no double track and its attendant lapses'. She added that under her tenure as Minister for Education, parents did not spend more on items bought for their children than the school fees itself. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang maintained the hope that 'the NDC will win the elections to break the corruption, poverty and unemployment plaguing the economy. Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, said the coming back of Mr John Dramani Mahama as President of Ghana, would restore the confidence of the people in governance. He said former President Dramani Mahama would work towards positively towards turning the ailing economy round, to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians. Mr Buah assured market women of the next NDC government's preparedness to invest in commerce and industry to stabilise the economy. Source: Ghana News Agency