NDPC Advocates for Integration of Non-Communicable Diseases into Medium-Term Planning of MMDAs

Accra: The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has emphasized that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) should be viewed as a critical development concern, rather than solely a health issue. This perspective arises from the understanding that NCDs significantly impact human capital, productivity, and the socio-economic well-being of Ghana's population.

According to Ghana News Agency, the NDPC revealed that NCDs account for approximately 45 percent of all deaths in Ghana. This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for a coordinated and well-financed response to tackle the issue. The NDPC shared this information in a statement at a stakeholder meeting focused on NCDs, organized in anticipation of the 4th UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs and mental health, scheduled for September 2025.

The meeting, themed 'Ghana's progress on NCDs and mental health from 2018 to 2025; Lessons learnt and key future priorities,' was organized by the Ghana NCD Alliance. The NDPC highlighted its collaboration with relevant Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to incorporate NCD priorities into their medium-term development plans. This effort aligns with both the National NCD Policy and Strategy (2022) and Ghana's Universal Health Coverage Roadmap.

The NDPC noted that while these frameworks are robust, the implementation has been weakened by limited financing, fragmented institutional coordination, and a lack of community-level awareness and engagement. As Ghana prepares to participate in the upcoming UN meeting, the NDPC stressed the importance of comprehensively assessing the current NCD situation in the country, identifying priorities, and preparing commitments to ensure political leadership and adequate financial support.

The NDPC reiterated its commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders to reduce the burden of NCDs and mental health conditions in the nation. It emphasized that through joint efforts, a path towards a healthier, more resilient population and a more inclusive, sustainable future could be forged. The NDPC expressed its readiness to support the scaling up of proven interventions across all relevant sectors and districts of Ghana.