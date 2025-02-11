Nene Drolor Bosso Adamtey I Elected to Council of State for Greater Accra

Accra: Nene Drolor Bosso Adamtey I has emerged victorious in the Greater Accra Regional Council of State elections, securing his position as the representative for the region. The election concluded with Nene Adamtey receiving 40 votes, ensuring his place on the Council of State. Interestingly, he left the voting centre prior to the official declaration of the results. According to Ghana News Agency, the election process faced multiple challenges, including a temporary suspension due to security concerns. Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister for Local Government, requested a brief halt to address these issues. Additionally, Musah Ziyad withdrew from the contest, increasing the total number of candidates who stepped down to three. In other regions, Alhaji Muhammed Mumuni, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, was elected as the Northern Region's representative to the Council of State. He achieved this by garnering 26 out of 32 votes in the election held in Tamale. Chiana Pio, Pe Thomas More Ditundi Adiali Ayagita m III, was elected as the Upper East Regional Representative after securing 18 votes out of the 30 valid votes cast. Meanwhile, in the Central Region, the electoral college elected Mr. Habib Hakeem, a miner, to the Council of State. The voting process in the Central Region experienced delays due to the late arrival of delegates, but it eventually proceeded at the Regional Coordinating Council Banquet Hall in Cape Coast. In the Western Region, Dr. Maxwell Boakye, at the age of 33, was elected to the Council of State after receiving 17 out of the 28 votes cast. The election in the Western North region saw Mr. Micheal Aidoo, the NDC Regional Chairman, secure all 18 votes to win his place on the Council. The Ashanti Region elections encountered disruptions when thugs attacked electoral officers and destroyed ballot papers during the counting process. This incident resulted in injuries to several individuals, including journalists, at the regional coordinating council in Kumasi. The overall election process acr oss the regions highlighted both organizational challenges and the commitment of the candidates and delegates.