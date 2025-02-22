Nestl© Ghana Advocates Iron Fortification for Ghanaian Children

Accra: Nestl© Ghana, a food and beverage company, has emphasised the crucial role of iron fortification in child nutrition, which helps in developing learning capacity, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Mrs Salome Azevedo, the Business Executive Officer for Dairy at Nestl© Ghana, said iron was a cornerstone for building a future-ready generation in Ghana. She underscored the growing recognition of iron's importance during school-age years, noting that this period was pivotal for developing qualities essential for navigating the complexities of the modern world.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs Azevedo made these remarks during the re-launch of the newly designed packaging for NIDO, a cherished milk powder brand. The product highlights Nestl©'s commitment to providing nutritious products and efforts to minimise environmental impact. The repackaged NIDO features a visually appealing design and easier-to-recycle plastic. Mrs Azevedo highlighted the availability of fortified foods and formulas tailored for school-aged children as a practical step toward addressing nutritional gaps.

'Iron deficiency is a significant concern, and its impact on cognitive development can not be overstated. We are talking about fatigue, impaired concentration, and delayed cognitive growth, all of which can severely hinder a child's ability to thrive academically and socially,' she said. Adequate iron intake supported neural development and energy levels, equipping children to fully engage in education and extracurricular activities, she noted. 'This is not just about academic performance; it's about fostering resilience and curiosity in a world where adaptability will be key to success.'

The relaunched product aligned with global health recommendations to combat micronutrient deficiencies, Ms Azevedo said. She urged parents and caregivers to prioritise holistic health, encompassing physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being. She emphasised its role as the foundation for raising children capable of innovating and leading in a dynamic world.

Mr Tweneboah-Koduah, the Category Manager for Dairy at Nestl© Ghana, said NIDO retained the same nutritious and creamy taste loved by consumers. He explained that alongside the new packaging, Nestl© Ghana was advancing sustainability initiatives, including waste management programmes and the adoption of renewable energy sources in its operations.