NIB Targets Rapid Industrialisation Under New Leadership

Accra: Chief Dr Doli-Wura Awushi Abdul-Malik Seidu Zakaria, the Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB) PLC, announced a strategic repositioning of the bank aimed at fostering rapid industrialisation. Under his leadership, the bank plans to support three industries or individuals per region with special moderate loans or equity investments.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Zakaria shared this vision during the inauguration of the newly elected executives of the Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU) of NIB in Accra. He emphasized that this initiative would enable industries to expand their business portfolios and generate employment opportunities. Stressing the importance of human capital, Dr Zakaria remarked, "The biggest asset in every organisation is the human being. If you want your business to succeed, do not joke with the human capital."

Dr Zakaria further challenged the bank's management and staff to work diligently to transform the bank's fortunes, highlighting the potential of NIB's extensive property holdings for national benefit. He encouraged staff to promote the bank positively to earn public trust and confidence.

The event also saw Mr Morgan Ayawine, General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union, Ghana, swearing in the new PMSU executives. Ayawine urged the union leaders to maintain honesty and diligence, fostering a sincere relationship with management to ensure organizational harmony.

In his remarks, Mr Michael N. Davies, the outgoing Chairman of PMSU, expressed gratitude to those who helped prevent a merger between NIB and the Agriculture Development Bank. Meanwhile, the newly elected Chairman, Mr Robert Afrifa Twumasi, committed to enhancing staff welfare for better performance.

The new PMSU executives include Mr Prince Kofi Adzah as Vice Chairman, Ms Mary Donkor Kwobuk as Secretary, Mr Obed Kwasi Ganyaglo as the first trustee, and Ms Adjoa Amankrah Eduah as the second trustee. Mr Michael Kuuku Abban and Ms Irene Osei Tanoh will serve as the youth and women's representatives, respectively.