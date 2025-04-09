No Under-Five Mortality at St Elizabeth Catholic Hospital in 2024: Manager

Hwidiem: No death was recorded among children below five years in 2024 at the Hwidiem St Elizabeth Catholic Hospital in the Ahafo Region, the Reverend Sister Georgina Lawrencia Quayson, the hospital's Manager has said. However, she mentioned that the facility recorded 959 admissions, emphasizing the hospital's dedication to providing quality healthcare delivery in the area. According to Ghana News Agency, the Rev. Sr Quayson spoke at the national launch of the 33rd World Day of the Sick at Hwidiem in the Asutifi South District of the Region. The event, themed 'Hope does not disappoint, but strengthens us in times of trial,' drew inspiration from the Holy Bible (Romans 5:5) and was organized by the Catholic Health Service Trust-Ghana. Rev Sr Quayson elaborated on the significance of the World Day of the Sick, describing it as a reflective moment and a call to action for healthcare professionals to recommit to supporting the sick and vulnerable. She emphasized that healthcare providers should remain compassio nate and supportive of those in society who deal with chronic illnesses and mental health conditions. The Hospital Manager also urged health workers to stay united in their commitment to delivering quality services to the sick in society. Mr George Adjei, the Director of the Catholic Health Service Trust-Ghana, highlighted the Catholic Church's dedication to improving health facilities and upgrading some into hospitals to enhance the nation's health outcomes. The Catholic Health Service Trust comprises 54 hospitals, 100 clinics, 11 Health Training Institutions, and three specialized institutions. As development partners, Mr Adjei underscored the church's commitment to contributing to quality healthcare delivery in the country and called on health workers to prioritize teamwork in healthcare provision.