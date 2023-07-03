Noordoewer border post closed due to flooding

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS) has dispatched a team of immigration officers to assist with immigration issues after the closure of the Noordoewer border post situated between Namibia and South Africa (Vioolsdrift).

MHAISS Public Relations Officer, Margaret Kalo told Nampa on Monday that people who wish to travel to South Africa should use the Oranjemund and Ariamsvlei border posts.

“Trucks carrying commercial products are parked at Ariamsvlei due to the closure of the Noordoewer border checkpoint,” Kalo said.

She further stated that all Namibian border posts are open, but the Vioolsdrift border post in South Africa is closed because of the flooding and heavy rainfall that impacted South Africa’s Northern Cape and south western Namibia.

She appealed to travellers going to South Africa to use alternative roads such as the Oranjemund border post, while commercial vehicle drivers are advised to use the Ariamsvlei-Nakop border post.

There is no report on when the Noordoewer border post will reopen.

Meanwhile, the Roads Authority (RA) temporarily closed the Rosh Pinah-Aussenkehr road (DR212) due to heavy rainfall received in some parts of the ||Kharas Region.

The RA’s Manager for Corporate Communication, Hileni Fillemon has confirmed to Nampa that the road is still closed and deemed unsafe for road users.

The RA is requesting the public to strictly adhere to the erected closure signs and to not attempt to use this road.

Road users were advised to use the alternative route (Aussenkehr-Noordoewer-Keetmanshoop-Aus-Rosh Pinah) until further notice.

The Roads Authority also urged the public to be extra cautious when driving in wet conditions on the national road network and said the public should follow the RA Namibia Facebook page for regular updates.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency