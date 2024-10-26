NPA, OSP launch LPG awareness week in Volta Region

A week-long Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) awareness and sensitization campaign has been launched in the Volta Region. It was launched by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in collaboration with Oil Sustainability Programme (OSP) under the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy and Digicraft Advertising. This initiative aims to educate the public on the health and environmental benefits of using LPG for cooking. It targets key stakeholders such as community leaders, market queens, Municipal and District Chief Executives (M(DCEs), and consumers through market engagements, town hall meetings, and community durbars. At a community durbar in Kpando, Reverend Father Selom Mireku, Chairman of the Local Council of Churches and Priest at Saint Patrick's Anglican Church, urged Ghanaians to advocate and embrace cleaner cooking alternatives. He highlighted the severe health risks posed by the continued use of firewood and charcoal in homes, stressing that switching to LPG was convenient and a necessity to safeguard lives. Quoting alarming statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), Reverend Mireku noted that smoke from firewood and charcoal was responsible for over four million deaths globally each year. Despite these dangers, many households in developing countries, including Ghana, still rely on these traditional fuels. He explained that women and children, who spent most of their time in the kitchen, were particularly vulnerable to harmful pollutants released by firewood smoke. 'These pollutants are linked to deadly health conditions such as respiratory diseases, heart problems, eye damage, and even premature death.' He said. Reverend Mireku added that indoor air pollution caused by traditional cooking methods had become a leading cause of preventable illnesses in low-income households. 'The health effects are staggering.' Reverend Mireku remarked. 'But for many, the shift to safer energy sources remains a challenge due to a lack of education.' He commended the NPA and its collaborators for promoting LPG as a cleaner and more environmentally sustainable option. Reverend Mireku pledged to use his platform to educate his congregation and promote the transition from firewood and charcoal to LPG to ensure the safety and health of Ghanaians. Reverend Mireku called on all citizens to advocate for change, underscoring the collective responsibility in combating indoor air pollution. 'By adopting LPG and reducing the reliance on traditional fuels, families can protect their health and safeguard the environment.' The Volta Regional tour aims to inspire a shift in mindset and practices across the country. The Head of Consumer Services at the NPA, Mrs. Eunice Budu Nyarko, who led the campaign, urged consumers to observe safety precautions, including regular inspection of gas hoses to check for cracks and using only approved hoses for their gas cylinders. Mrs. Nyarko advised gas consumers to always check rubber seals (washers) on the valve and connecting hoses, stressing the need for only professional to undertake repairs. 'Do not allow children to go near woodfuel fires and coalpots while cooking.' Mrs. Nyarko cautioned, adding that consumers should avoid using mobile phones while cooking to prevent accidents. Supervisor of Gas at the NPA, Mr. Johnson Gbagbo Junior, took the people through LPG safety guidelines. The MCE of Kpando, Mr Geoffrey Badassu, urged the NPA to continue its educational efforts in rural areas and intensify public sensitization on LPG safety. Meanwhile, during a town hall meeting in Aflao, the Ketu South Health Officer Mr. Edmund Adzakwadzo, emphasised the health risks that smoke posed to women and children, encouraging the public to embrace the NPA's education and sensitization campaign. The campaign highlighted the health benefits and environmental advantages of using LPG. Unlike firewood, which contributes to deforestation and air pollution, LPG burns cleanly, reducing both health risks and environmental damage. As the campaign moves forward, it is the hope of NPA and its p artners that more Ghanaians will adopt cleaner and safer cooking practices, thereby protecting their health and the environment. Source: Ghana News Agency