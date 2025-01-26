Ofori Claims Superior Experience for Kadjebi DCE Post

Kadjebi: Mr Joseph Kwadwo Ofori, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akan Constituency, has asserted his position as the most experienced candidate for the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) post. Mr Ofori made this statement during an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kadjebi, located in the Oti Region. He is among twelve aspirants vying for the DCE position. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Ofori served as the MP for the area from January 2009 to January 2017. Prior to his parliamentary role, he was an elected Assemblyman for the Kadjebi Central Electoral Area between 2002 and 2008. His political journey continued when he was elected as the NDC parliamentary candidate in 2008. Mr Ofori emphasized his expertise in mobilizing the electorate to successfully generate internally generated funds (IGF) for the assembly. Mr Ofori highlighted that with sufficient IGF, the local assembly could operate independently, without relying on the District Assemblies' Common Fund (DACF) for development projects. Known as Wofapaye, he also stated his intention to involve chiefs and religious leaders in governance, acknowledging their key roles in local administration. He emphasized inclusivity, assuring that no one would be left behind in his administration if appointed as DCE. The competition for the DCE post also includes Mr. Isaac Abavon, Akan Constituency Secretary of the NDC, Mr. Richard Akrasi, Akan Constituency Communications Officer of the NDC, Emmanuel Klu, Akan Constituency Director of Elections of the NDC, and Nana Kow Hayward Yaidoo, a Development Economist. Other contestants include Mabel Fadji Akakpo, former Akan Constituency Women Organizer of the NDC, Rev. Peter Aduam, Civil Servant, Rabiu Mohammed Ali, Public Servant, Dr. Sam Suraj Issaka, Research Scientist, Stephen Kwame Yeboah-Mantey, Enterprise Practitioner, Emmanuel Kofi Darko, Business Executive, and Abdul Rasheed Sulemana, former Akan Constituency Secretary of the NDC. The Oti Region is set to begi n vetting 143 candidates who have filed for MMDCEs positions in the region on Monday, January 27.