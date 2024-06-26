Okrakwajo youth plant 150 trees in support of green Ghana

More than 150 Cedrela, mahogany, and prekese seedlings have been planted by the youth of Okrakwajo in the Okere North District, led by Mr Samuel Obiri, a former Assembly Member. The gesture forms part of efforts to complement the government's Green Ghana project targeting 10 million trees for 2024, unveiled by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said the community had set aside a communal labour day every Friday to involve community members in the exercise and to help maintain the trees. He condemned the illegal felling of trees that had become a common thing in the community and warned the youth against the menace. Mr Obiri said championing development in the area was his major concern and called on the youth to rally behind him to enable him to fulfil his obligations to society and cautioned inhabitants to adhere to rules and regulations put in place by traditional authorities by attending important gatherings and participating in communal labour. He outlined some developmental projects executed under his tenure in office, which include the provision of teachers' bungalows, three-unit classroom blocks, and an astroturf. Also, he said over 50 youths were employed to cultivate oil palm through the Okere North District Assembly. Mr Ofori, therefore, urged the youth in the area to be committed to managing, protecting, and nurturing the trees until they reach maturity, and to desist from immoral activities that could damage their future. Source: Ghana News Agency