Olive oil export revenues up 91.4% at end of April 2024

Revenues generated by Tunisian olive oil exports have picked up to TND 3,436.1 million as of the end of April 2024, according to the National Agricultural Observatory (ONAGRI). This marks a remarkable 91.4% increase over the first six months of the 2023/24 campaign compared to the same period in the 2022/23 campaign. In terms of volume, Tunisian olive oil exports have seen a noticeable rise of 11.5%, reaching 128,700 tonnes. This higher export revenues have been driven by a 71.7% surge in the average olive oil price, from TND 15.55/kg to TND 26.71 /kg, said ONAGRI. Regarding organic olive oil exports, they have reached 29,446 tonnes valued at TND 795 million, with an average price of TND 27/kg. Their share in Tunisia's overall olive oil exports stands at 23% and 23.1% in terms of quantity and value, respectively. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse