OSP Hunts Former Advisor in GRA Contract Case

Accra: The Office of the Special Prosecutor has declared Mr. Ernest Darko Akore, a former Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, wanted for suspected corruption-related offences. In a notice posted on its official Facebook page, the OSP stated that Mr. Akore is being sought in connection with its ongoing investigation into the controversial Revenue Assurance Contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

According to Ghana News Agency, the OSP confirmed that the High Court, Criminal Division, had issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Akore under Suit Number CR/0397/2025, in the case titled Republic v. Ernest D. Akore. Mr. Akore, born on 5 February 1958, is 67 years old. He is described as male, with brown skin, black eyes, and black hair.

The OSP noted that Mr. Akore may hold dual Ghanaian-American citizenship, having previously possessed an American passport. His possible locations include the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and South Africa. The OSP is appealing to the public for assistance in locating him and urged anyone with credible information to call or send a WhatsApp message to 0554494499 or 0554484488.